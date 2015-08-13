Three-homer inning powers Cubs to seventh successive win

Jul 1, 2015; New York City, NY, USA; Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon (70) and Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Justin Grimm (52) react after defeating the New York Mets 2-0 at Citi Field. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon noted earlier this week how big Wrigley Field often seems to play.

Maddon changed his tune on Thursday after stiff southwesterly breezes helped the Cubs slug five home runs in a 9-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

“It’s incredible, isn’t it?” he said. “If that game is played on another day with the wind blowing in, it’s probably a one-run game. ... The ballpark turned around today and our guys took advantage of it.”

The Cubs slammed three home runs in an inning for the first time since 2008.

Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs and had one of the three homers during a pivotal four-run fifth inning.

Center fielder Dexter Fowler and first baseman Anthony Rizzo also homered in the fifth.

The victory was the seventh straight and 13th in 14 games for Chicago (65-48) and temporarily moved the Cubs within one game of Pittsburgh for the National League’s top wild-card spot.

Cubs left hander Jon Lester (8-8) worked six innings for his third victory in his last four starts. He allowed two runs, seven hits and two walks and struck out 10.

“Jonny was outstanding again,” Maddon said.

“He had to battle through some moments, but he was really good. (Cubs catcher) David Ross does a really good job controlling all of that. Look at his trips to the mound and look at him throwing out runners.”

Brewers starter Tyler Cravy (0-4) gave up four runs, four hits and three walks in 4-1/3 innings as Milwaukee (48-68) dropped their third straight and fifth in the last six games.