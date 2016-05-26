Arrieta far from dominant but maintains winning streak

May 14, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta (49) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta’s phenomenal streak of consistency put him in the record books on Wednesday.

Arrieta, the reigning National League Cy Young winner, tossed five innings to lead Chicago to a 9-8 victory over St. Louis, their 23rd successive regular season win in a game started by the right hander.

Atlanta also won 23 successive games from 2010-2012 behind Kris Medlen.

“He’s on a nice run now, a historic run,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters. “I will take a moment to sit back and think about what I’ve been watching this whole time. I have to understand I‘m watching something really significant right now.”

Arrieta was far from perfect on Wednesday, allowing seven hits and four runs, but he improved to 9-0 and captured his 20th consecutive regular season decision.

He has not lost in the regular season since July 25, 2015, though the 30-year-old did drop one game in the post-season last October.

“We’ll ride it out and see where it goes,” Arrieta said.

“The way we’re swinging the bats and the way I‘m capable of throwing on an extended period, I think we can keep it going a little longer.”