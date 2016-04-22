Arrieta no-hitter routs Reds

Apr 21, 2016; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Chicago Cubs celebrate after starting pitcher Jake Arrieta threw a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. The Cubs won 16-0. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

April 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta delivered his second no-hitter in less than a year on Thursday, blanking the Cincinnati Reds in a 16-0 victory.

The reigning National League Cy Young winner, Arrieta struck out six batters and issued four walks as he moved to 4-0 on the season in spectacular fashion.

Arrieta began the ninth inning by walking Reds’ batter Scott Schebler before retiring three straight. Eugenio Suarez hit a pop fly to right field for the final out and the Cubs (12-4) mobbed Arrieta on the mound.

”I was a little off with my command,” Arrieta told reporters. “I was able to keep them off balance later in the game. Pitching to contact was the goal today and I did a pretty good job of that.”

The red-hot Arrieta also tossed a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers in August.

His 119-pitch effort made him the first this campaign to pull off the rare gem.