(Reuters) - Key dates for the 2015 Major League Baseball season:
April 5 - Opening Night St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
April 6 - Opening Day
June 8-10 - MLB Draft
July 2 - International free-agent signing period begins
July 14 - All-Star Game, Cincinnati
July 17 - Deadline for amateur draft picks to sign
July 26 - Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremonies
Oct. 4 - Final day of regular season
Oct. 6 - Postseason scheduled to begin
Oct. 27 - World Series scheduled to begin
Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto. Editing by Steve Keating.