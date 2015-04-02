FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key dates for the 2015 Major League Baseball season
#Sports News
April 2, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

Key dates for the 2015 Major League Baseball season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Key dates for the 2015 Major League Baseball season:

April 5 - Opening Night St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

April 6 - Opening Day

June 8-10 - MLB Draft

July 2 - International free-agent signing period begins

July 14 - All-Star Game, Cincinnati

July 17 - Deadline for amateur draft picks to sign

July 26 - Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremonies

Oct. 4 - Final day of regular season

Oct. 6 - Postseason scheduled to begin

Oct. 27 - World Series scheduled to begin

Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto. Editing by Steve Keating.

