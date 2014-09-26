Gibson fired as manager of the Diamondbacks

Kirk Gibson (left) takes the ball as he pulls pitcher Addison Reed from the game in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. The Giants defeated the Diamondbacks 4-2. Sep 17, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Kirk Gibson was fired as manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks after posting the worst record in the National League, the club announced on Friday.

Also relieved of his duties was bench coach and Gibson’s former Detroit Tigers team mate Alan Trammell.

The Diamondbacks, who won the National League West title in 2011 with a 94-68 record in Gibson’s first full season at the helm, were 63-96 heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

Overall, Arizona compiled a 353-375 record in more than four seasons under Gibson, 57, who was named NL manager of the year in 2011.

The Diamondbacks will immediately begin a search for a new manager, said Tony La Russa, the team’s chief baseball officer.

Dave Stewart, the Diamondbacks’ new general manager, will have an important role in selecting the next manager.

“Kirk has done an admirable job under difficult circumstances and we are grateful for his professionalism and his dedicated service to the organization over the past eight years,” La Russa said in a statement.

“We feel like it is time for a fresh start, and with our recent restructuring in baseball operations, we want to get started immediately moving in a new direction.”