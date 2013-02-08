Diamondbacks and Hill agree to three-year extension

Arizona Diamondbacks' second baseman Aaron Hill (back) dives for the ball as San Diego Padres' right fielder Jeremy Hermida dives for second base, during a throwing error by Arizona Diamondbacks' catcher Miguel Montero (not pictured), in the seventh inning of their MLB National League baseball game in San Diego, California April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - The Arizona Diamondbacks signed second baseman Aaron Hill to a three-year contract extension that will run through the 2016 Major League Baseball season, the team said on Friday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team but multiple media reports said Hill, who turns 31 in March, agreed to a contract worth $35 million.

Hill had a .302 batting average, 26 homers and 85 runs batted in (RBI) last year, his first full season with the Diamondbacks, and earned a National League Silver Slugger Award.

He broke into the major leagues in 2005 with the Toronto Blue Jays and spent seven seasons with the Canadian franchise before being traded to Arizona in August 2011.

In eight seasons, Hill has hit 124 home runs and 510 RBI.