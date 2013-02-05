Cy Young pitcher Webb retires at 33

(Reuters) - Former National League Cy Young Award Winner Brandon Webb announced his retirement on Monday after his promising baseball career was derailed by arm troubles.

Webb, 33, played his entire Major League career with the Arizona Diamondbacks where he captured the Cy Young in 2006 and finished second in the award the next two seasons before a shoulder ailment knocked him out of the game permanently.

He last pitched on Opening Day in 2009 when he left due to discomfort and could never make his way back despite several efforts.

“I’ve tried everything. I’ve worked with many different people, trying different things,” he told reporters. “It’s frustrating, but it’s a relief though, too. I‘m definitely going to miss it, but also relief because I can stop worrying if I’ve done enough or tried hard enough.”

From 2006-2008, Webb’s prime years, he went 56-25 and established himself as one of the top throwers in the game.

The three-time All Star bows out with a career record of 87-62 and a 3.27 ERA.