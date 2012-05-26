Diamondbacks and Montero agree to five-year deal

Arizona Diamondbacks' catcher Miguel Montero stops a errant throw during their MLB spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Scottsdale, Arizona March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb

(Reuters) - The Arizona Diamondbacks and All-Star catcher Miguel Montero have agreed a five-year contract extension, Major League Baseball’s website reported on Saturday.

Financial terms were not announced but Phoenix media reported the deal was worth $60 million.

Montero, who had a breakout year in 2011, would have been eligible for free agency following the 2012 season.

The 28-year-old Venezuelan hit .282 with 36 doubles, 18 homers and 86 runs batted in last season, but has been off to a slower start this year in part because of injuries.

He has missed the past three games due to a groin injury and carries a .255 batting average.