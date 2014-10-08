Dodgers starter Beckett retires due to hip injury

August 3, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Josh Beckett (61) pitches the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Injury-ravaged Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher and former World Series MVP Josh Beckett announced his retirement on Tuesday, confirming the decision in an interview with Major League Baseball’s official website.

On the same day the Dodgers were ousted from the playoffs by the St Louis Cardinals, the right-hander told MLB.com that his ailing hip had prompted him to end his 14-season career.

The 34-year-old, who was the 2003 World Series MVP for the Florida Marlins when they beat the New York Yankees, threw a no-hitter in May but was on the disabled list by August due to a left hip impingement and did not play again this season.

He is expected to undergo surgery next May to repair a torn hip labrum but feels the recovery process will keep him out of action for too long to consider a return to the mound.

“I just don’t see me going through that (three-month) rehab and coming back to pitch at this point in my life,” Beckett told the website.

Beckett was also MVP in the 2007 American League Championship Series with the Boston Red Sox, again helping his team go on to a World Series triumph.

In 14 career post-season appearances (13 starts), Beckett went 7-3 with a 3.07 ERA and three shutouts.

Over his career in the regular season, Beckett compiled a 138-106 record with a 3.88 ERA in 335 games (332 starts) and he was selected for the All-Star Game on three occasions.