Dodgers' Billingsley out for season with elbow injury

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Chad Billingsley delivers a pitch to the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning of their MLB National League baseball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Anderson

(Reuters) - Chad Billingsley’s season effectively ended on Wednesday when the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was placed on the 60-day disabled list because of a painful elbow, the team said.

The former All-Star suffered a partial tear in his ulnar collateral ligament last month and may need Tommy John elbow surgery if there are any setbacks in his rehabilitation.

Billingsley, who is 10-9 with a 3.55 ERA in 2012, had a second platelet-rich plasma injection on Wednesday with the hope that he might be able to return to the rotation as a reliever before the end of the season.

The 28-year-old, who went 6-0 in his last seven starts, is expected to resume throwing in two weeks before a decision is made on whether he will require surgery.

The Dodgers lie second in the National League West, four-and-a-half games behind the pacesetting San Francisco Giants. They trail the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals by a game in the race for the two wildcard spots in the playoffs.