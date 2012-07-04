FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dodgers place outfielder Ethier on disabled list
July 4, 2012 / 10:36 PM / 5 years ago

Dodgers place outfielder Ethier on disabled list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Los Angeles Dodgers' Andre Ethier falls after swinging at a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning of the Dodgers' MLB national league baseball game home opener in Los Angeles April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a blow as they battle for the National League West lead by having to place outfielder Andre Ethier on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left oblique, the Major League Baseball team said on Wednesday.

The two-time All-Star, who was batting .291 with 23 doubles, 10 homers and 55 runs batted, suffered the injury last week during a game against the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers (45-37), losers of eight of their last 10 games, were tied with the Giants for first place in the division.

Los Angeles activated second baseman Mark Ellis from the disabled list to take Ethier’s place on the roster.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Larry Fine

