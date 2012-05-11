FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dodgers supersub Hairston put on disabled list
May 11, 2012 / 11:20 PM / 5 years ago

Dodgers supersub Hairston put on disabled list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed their supersub utility player Jerry Hairston Jr. on the 15-day disabled list because of a left hamstring strain, the Major League Baseball team said on Friday.

The move is retroactive to May 7 for the 35-year-old infielder/outfielder who was batting .315 with three doubles, one triple, a home run and four RBIs in 19 games this season.

Hairston, a World Series champion in 2009 with the New York Yankees, suffered the hamstring injury while playing against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

In his place, the Dodgers have recalled infielder Justin Sellers from Triple-A Albuquerque.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue

