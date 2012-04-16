Dodgers triple up Padres to move to MLB-best 9-1

The Los Angeles Dodgers line up during the pre-game ceremonies before their MLB national league baseball game home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Los Angeles April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - A contentious triple-play allowed the league-leading Los Angeles Dodgers to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day in style with a 5-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Dee Gordon delivered a two-out walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Dodgers a three-game sweep against the Padres, but it was what happened in the top of the final inning that allowed the home team to survive.

San Diego had two base-runners with no outs when Jesus Guzman bunted what appeared to be a foul ball. While the Padres players all stopped, Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis picked up the ball and fired it to third base for the stop of a triple-play.

Matt Kemp went 3-for-4 and hit his fourth home run during the three-game series as the Dodgers (9-1) took a 4-1 lead.

Reigning Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw was charged with three runs to San Diego (2-8) in the sixth to finish five-and-one-third innings of a no-decision.

Both teams wore No. 42, along with the rest of Major League Baseball, in observance of Robinson breaking baseball’s racial barrier in 1947 for the Brooklyn Dodgers.