Dodgers triple up Padres to move to MLB-best 9-1

(Reuters) - A contentious triple-play allowed the league-leading Los Angeles Dodgers to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day in style with a 5-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
Dee Gordon delivered a two-out walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Dodgers a three-game sweep against the Padres, but it was what happened in the top of the final inning that allowed the home team to survive.
San Diego had two base-runners with no outs when Jesus Guzman bunted what appeared to be a foul ball. While the Padres players all stopped, Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis picked up the ball and fired it to third base for the stop of a triple-play.
Matt Kemp went 3-for-4 and hit his fourth home run during the three-game series as the Dodgers (9-1) took a 4-1 lead.
Reigning Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw was charged with three runs to San Diego (2-8) in the sixth to finish five-and-one-third innings of a no-decision.
Both teams wore No. 42, along with the rest of Major League Baseball, in observance of Robinson breaking baseball’s racial barrier in 1947 for the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles. Editing by Patrick Johnston