Diamondbacks hammer Lilly, snap Dodgers streak

(Reuters) - The Arizona Diamondbacks hammered Los Angeles starter Ted Lilly for eight runs in an 11-4 rout to spoil his unbeaten start to the season and snap the Dodgers’ six-game winning streak.

The 36-year-old Lilly, who entered the night 5-0 for the best start of his career, lasted just 3 1/3 innings as Arizona batters feasted on his pitches in front of their home crowd to avoid being swept in the finale of the three-game series.

The Diamondbacks (20-25) jumped out with five runs in the first three innings, then scored three more in the fourth where Lilly departed trailing 8-1.

“It was one of those nights that I couldn’t find a way to get ahead or put guys away,” Lilly told reporters.

Justin Upton smacked a two-run home run in the fifth to give Arizona a commanding 11-1 lead and send them on their way to victory a day after they squandered a five-run advantage in a loss to the Dodgers.

“Obviously there wasn’t a lot we could do about yesterday, but we bounced back today and scored some runs early and kept the pressure on them,” said Arizona shortstop Willie Bloomquist.

Aaron Hill and Bloomquist finished with three hits each while Ryan Roberts had three RBIs for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona starter Joe Saunders allowed four runs, including three in the seventh, over 6 1/3 innings to record the win.

Los Angeles (30-14) lead the National League West by seven games even while playing without injured All Star Matt Kemp.