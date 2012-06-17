Gordon redeemed in the 10th as Dodgers top White Sox

(Reuters) - Dee Gordon erased a ninth-inning mistake with a game-winning hit to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 2-1 comeback win over the Chicago White Sox in 10 innings on Sunday.

The Dodgers were trailing 1-0 in the ninth when Gordon failed to lay down a sacrifice bunt and was called out for bunting a foul ball with two strikes.

The Dodgers still rallied to tie the game and send it to extra innings on Juan Rivera’s sacrifice-fly, however, and Gordon delivered the walk-off RBI single after Tony Gwynn’s one-out triple.

The Major League-leading Dodgers (42-25) scratched out the victory in a tough home series against the White Sox (35-31) with two wins in a trio of one-run finishes.

Starting pitcher Chris Capuano struck out 12 batters and allowed one run in eight innings in a duel with Chicago rookie Jose Quintana, who tossed eight scoreless innings.

Dodgers reliever Ronald Belisario worked the ninth and 10th to get the win.