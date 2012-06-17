Gordon redeemed in the 10th as Dodgers top White Sox

(Reuters) - Dee Gordon erased a ninth-inning mistake with a game-winning hit to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 2-1 comeback win over the Chicago White Sox in 10 innings on Sunday.
The Dodgers were trailing 1-0 in the ninth when Gordon failed to lay down a sacrifice bunt and was called out for bunting a foul ball with two strikes.
The Dodgers still rallied to tie the game and send it to extra innings on Juan Rivera’s sacrifice-fly, however, and Gordon delivered the walk-off RBI single after Tony Gwynn’s one-out triple.
The Major League-leading Dodgers (42-25) scratched out the victory in a tough home series against the White Sox (35-31) with two wins in a trio of one-run finishes.
Starting pitcher Chris Capuano struck out 12 batters and allowed one run in eight innings in a duel with Chicago rookie Jose Quintana, who tossed eight scoreless innings.
Dodgers reliever Ronald Belisario worked the ninth and 10th to get the win.
Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Nick Mulvenney