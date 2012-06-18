Gordon redeemed as Dodgers top White Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Dee Gordon throws to first for an out against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning of their MLB National League baseball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

(Reuters) - Dee Gordon erased a ninth-inning mistake with a game-winning hit to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 2-1 comeback win over the Chicago White Sox in 10 innings on Sunday.

The Dodgers were trailing 1-0 in the ninth when Gordon failed to lay down a sacrifice bunt and was called out for bunting a foul ball with two strikes.

The Dodgers still rallied to tie the game and send it to extra innings on Juan Rivera’s sacrifice-fly, however, and Gordon delivered the walk-off RBI single after Tony Gwynn’s one-out triple.

“I had a situation in the ninth where I didn’t pick up my team mates,” Gordon told reporters. “Matt (Kemp) pulled me aside and told me ‘we’re still going to need you.’ They keep faith in me and I‘m just happy to come through for them.”

The Major League-leading Dodgers (42-25) scratched out the victory in a tough home series against the White Sox (35-31) with two wins in a trio of one-run finishes.

Despite the loss, Chicago still kept their 1.5-game lead in the American League Central.

Los Angeles starting pitcher Chris Capuano struck out 12 batters and allowed one run in eight innings in a duel with Chicago rookie Jose Quintana, who tossed eight scoreless innings.

Dodgers reliever Ronald Belisario worked the ninth and 10th to get the win.

Dayan Viciedo went 2-for-4 and gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the sixth.

Los Angeles thought they had tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Matt Treanor appeared to score on a sacrifice-fly, but Chicago appealed the play and the umpires ruled Treanor had left third base too early and was out.

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly charged out of the dugout to argue the play and was ejected.

“I was frustrated over that call. If you’re not 100 percent sure I don’t know how you can overturn a run,” Mattingly said. “(But) it was nice to get this win.”