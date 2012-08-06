Dodgers edge Cubs in ninth for series sweep

(Reuters) - Hanley Ramirez delivered the decisive blow in a back and forth battle that saw the Los Angeles Dodgers finish off the Chicago Cubs 7-6 on Sunday to complete a three-game series sweep.

Ramirez hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning, as his team mates ambushed him for an infield celebration, and the Dodgers escaped the Cubs to stay second in the National League West, a half-game behind San Francisco.

In a game of momentum swings, the home Dodgers (59-50) took leads in the sixth and seventh innings but promptly lost them.

“Everybody, from the first pitch all the way to the end of the game, we never give up,” Ramirez told reporters. “Anybody here can win the game. When I got up to home plate, I was trying to be nice and easy and look for a pitch.”

Chicago’s Anthony Rizzo blasted a solo home run in the ninth to tie the game 6-6 and finished with three RBIs, but Los Angeles responded in the bottom of the inning.

Matt Kemp scored three runs on the day including the winning one to condemn the Cubs (43-63) to their fifth straight loss.

Joe Blanton made his first start for the Dodgers after being claimed off waivers from Philadelphia, and allowed just two runs in six innings of a no-decision.

“I felt like I kept the ball down low, except for that one mistake (in the sixth),” Blanton said. “For the majority, my pitches were down in the zone. That’s what I’ve been trying to focus on lately is missing down.”

Blanton left the game trailing 2-1 but Los Angeles scored three runs in the sixth to go ahead 4-2. Chicago followed with three in the top of the seventh and the Dodgers rebounded with two in the bottom half.

Andre Ethier and Luis Cruz had two RBIs apiece for Los Angeles.