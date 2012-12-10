Dodgers sign South Korean pitcher Ryu

South Korea starting pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin pitches to Taiwan in the baseball final at the 16th Asian Games in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the deadline to sign South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin to a six-year contract worth $36 million on Sunday, and could be set to bolster their rotation further with reports linking them to free agent Zack Greinke.

The Dodgers had paid more than $25 million for an exclusive 30-day negotiating period with Ryu and inked the left-hander to the contract just before the window closed.

The 25-year-old strikeout pitcher is a seven-times South Korean All Star and former league MVP.

He is slated to make his U.S. debut in 2013 for a Dodgers team that missed the playoffs last season despite trading for several big name players.

“We are excited to welcome Ryu Hyun-jin to Los Angeles and the United States,” Dodgers General Manager Ned Colletti told the team’s website.

“The Dodgers continue to show the commitment to signing players from Asia and other international areas where baseball is played at the highest levels. We are looking forward to watching Ryu pitch for the franchise.”

The Dodgers are also reportedly set to ink prized free agent Greinke to a massive contract.