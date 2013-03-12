FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dodgers' Greinke has inflammation in throwing elbow
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 12, 2013 / 4:05 AM / 5 years ago

Dodgers' Greinke has inflammation in throwing elbow

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke throws a bullpen session during MLB Cactus League spring training at the team's facility in Glendale, Arizona, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph D. Freso

(Reuters) - High-priced pitcher Zack Greinke has been diagnosed with inflammation in his right throwing elbow on Monday but is still expected to be ready for the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers said.

Greinke, who was scheduled for a pre-season start on Monday before being scratched, has been bothered by his ailment since the beginning for the month and his examination revealed no structural damage.

The Dodgers said he would begin a throwing program in a few days and was expected to make his regular season debut on April 2.

“That could change, but I expect him to (start),” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly told the team’s website (www.losangeles.dodgers.mlb.com). “It sounds really positive.”

The Dodgers signed Greinke to a lucrative six-year, $147 million contract in the off-season in hope that he would solidify their pitching rotation behind ace Clayton Kershaw.

Greinke, a Cy Young winner in 2009, went 15-5 with a 3.48 ERA last season during a campaign split between Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Angels.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.