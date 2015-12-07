Dodgers get busy at winter meetings: reports

October 9, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) is relieved in the seventh inning by manager Don Mattingly (8) in the seventh inning against the New York Mets in game one of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Dodgers, set on retooling after another early ouster in the playoffs, have agreed on a deal with the Cincinnati Reds to obtain flame-throwing reliever Aroldis Chapman, according to reports on Monday.

The Dodgers, who have lost at their first postseason hurdle in the last two seasons, sent a pair of prospects to Cincinnati for the Cuban-born closer, FOX and CBS Sports reported from the winter meetings in Nashville, Tennessee.

After having lost free agent and former Cy Young-winning starting pitcher Zack Greinke to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Dodgers were also reported to have signed free agent starting pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma to a three-year deal worth $45 million.

Los Angeles had yet to confirm either deal in their refashioning of a squad that will be led by new manager Dave Roberts, who was hired to replace skipper Don Mattingly, now manager of the Miami Marlins.

Left-hander Chapman, 27, who defected from Cuba in 2009, quickly established himself as MLB’s hardest thrower, routinely topping 100 mph on the radar gun. He registered the 62 fastest pitches in the majors this past season.

Chapman had a 2.17 career ERA and 146 saves in 164 chances with 546 strikeouts in 319 innings during his six seasons in Cincinnati.

He joins another hard-throwing, successful closer on the Dodgers’ roster in 28-year-old Kenley Jansen of Curacao, who posted 80 saves over the last two seasons.

Both Chapman, an All-Star the past four seasons, and Jansen are eligible for free agency after next season.

In 66 1/3 innings over 65 appearances this past season, Chapman had a 1.63 ERA, 33 saves in 36 chances and 116 strikeouts.

The 34-year-old Iwakuma, who rejected a qualifying offer from the Mariners, was 9-5 with a 3.54 ERA in 2015.