Wood gets first win with the Dodgers

Aug 14, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Alex Wood (57) pitches during the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Alex Wood earned his first win in a Los Angeles Dodgers’ uniform on Friday, while first baseman Adrian Gonzalez hit a three-run homer, as the Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 in front of 43,407 at Dodger Stadium.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, hit a two-run homer, his 21st long ball this season, in the sixth to cut the deficit to two runs, but Wood and the Dodgers bullpen kept Cincinnati hitless from that point on, retiring the final 12 batters.

Wood, who came to the Dodgers in a multi-player trade with the Atlanta Braves on July 30, worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits.

Wood (8-7), who took a line drive off his foot on a ball hit by Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips in the third inning, struck out three and walked three.

He captured the win in his third start since joining the Dodgers and said while he did not feel any pressure to deliver he wanted to meet his own high standards.

“Expectations wherever you go are high,” said Wood, who threw 82 pitches (52 strikes).

”If you want to stay here and you want be a part of something, especially a part of something like this in what we’ve got going in L.A., you have to come in and perform and do what you need to do.

”Not just to be a contributor, and to make trades look good or bad, but to stay here.

“This is an organization that wants to win, and I‘m excited to be a part of it.”

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly was pleased his club bounced back after Thursday’s 10-3 setback to the Reds.

“Tonight was good; let’s take it and hopefully we can kind of build off it,” Mattingly said.

Closer Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth, striking out two, for his 23rd save in 24 chances. Jansen recorded his 129th career save, tying Jeff Shaw for second on the Dodgers’ all-time list.

Third baseman Justin Turner went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the National League West-leading Dodgers (65-51), who have won three of their last four games.

ROOKIE REDS

Cincinnati lefty John Lamb (0-1) was charged with five runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in six innings in his major-league debut.

A four-run rally by the Dodgers in the fifth led to Lamb’s undoing.

Lamb, who played high school ball about an hour south of Los Angeles in southern Orange County, was one of the players the Reds acquired for right-hander Johnny Cueto in a deal with the Kansas City Royals last month.

“He threw the ball well,” Reds manager Bryan Price said of the 25-year-old Lamb, who became the eighth Reds’ rookie pitcher to start this season, tying a modern-day club record.

Rookie Cincinnati hurlers also have started 16 straight games, which is the longest streak in the majors since the St. Louis Cardinals started 19 in a row in 1997.

“Things were looking good, but you end up going through that lineup, and (Jimmy) Rollins gets things going and it goes on and on,” Price continued.

“Turner gets his hit and drives in a run to give them a lead, and Adrian hits a three-run shot. It looked to be a pretty good pitch; it looked like they were going inside, and he was just able to get the barrel there.”

The Reds jumped on top early. Votto’s run-scoring double with one out in the first inning scored shortstop Eugenio Suarez for a 1-0 Cincinnati lead.

The Dodgers tied the score in the bottom of the first. Rollins lined a leadoff double down the left-field line and reached third on a single by second baseman Enrique Hernandez. Rollins scored on a sacrifice fly by Turner.

Turner’s RBI single in the fifth gave the Dodgers the lead before Gonzalez hammered a three-run homer to right for a 5-1 advantage. It was Gonzalez’s club-leading 23rd home run of the season.