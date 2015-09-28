Rockies keep Dodgers' celebrations on ice

(The Sports Xchange) - The Colorado Rockies did their part Sunday to keep the Los Angeles Dodgers from celebrating a division title, completing a three-game series sweep with a 12-5 victory.
Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado hit a go-ahead, three-run homer and had a career-high five RBIs, increasing his major-league leading total to 126.
The Dodgers’ magic number to clinch the National League West remained at two after the San Francisco Giants won at Oakland. The Dodgers open a four-game series on Monday at San Francisco.
The Rockies seemed headed for their worst home record ever in a full season after being swept in four games last week by Pittsburgh but the series sweep enabled the Rockies to finish with a 36-45 home record, matching their home mark in 2012.
The Rockies outscored the Dodgers 27-14 in the series.
The Dodgers’ inability to turn a double play cost them dearly in the fourth inning.
With one out and the bases loaded, second baseman DJ LeMahieu hit a grounder to third baseman Alex Guerrero. He threw to second baseman Howie Kendrick, whose high throw pulled first baseman Scott Van Slyke off the bag.
Arenado followed with a three-run homer off starter Alex Wood (11-12). Arenado, who singled home a run in the three-run eighth, has 11 home runs and 31 RBIs this month.
Rockies starter Chris Rusin (6-9) worked 5-1/3 innings and left with a runner on first after throwing 100 pitches. Pinch-hitter Andre Ethier greeted reliever Gonzalez Germen with a single, putting runners on first and third.
Germen got shortstop Jimmy Rollins to fly to short left, but Kendrick was credited with a single to load the bases when his grounder clipped second base umpire Kerwin Danley on a foot. Germen then retired pinch-hitter Chase Utley on a fly to center.
Arenado’s sacrifice fly in the three-run sixth came after the Rockies scored on a safety squeeze by LeMahieu, who drove in two runs and scored three. The final run of the inning scored on right fielder Carlos Gonzalez’s single.
