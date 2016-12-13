Los Angeles have held on to prized closer Kenley Jansen after the pitcher and the Dodgers agreed terms on a five-year deal worth $80 million, the Los Angeles Times reported on Monday.
The contract will be the second largest awarded to a free agent reliever, behind Aroldis Chapman's five-year, $86 million deal with the New Yankees last week.
The 29-year-old Jansen had 47 saves with a 1.83 ERA in 71 appearances for the Dodgers in 2016, while carrying a heavy load for the team during the post-season.
Jansen earned his first ever All-Star selection and became the Dodgers' career saves leader on June 20, passing Eric Gagne's previous record of 161.
Los Angeles can now turn its attention to re-signing third baseman Justin Turner, another critical free agent component for the team.
