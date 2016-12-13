Oct 22, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) throws against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning of game six of the 2016 NLCS playoff baseball series at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles have held on to prized closer Kenley Jansen after the pitcher and the Dodgers agreed terms on a five-year deal worth $80 million, the Los Angeles Times reported on Monday.

The contract will be the second largest awarded to a free agent reliever, behind Aroldis Chapman's five-year, $86 million deal with the New Yankees last week.

The 29-year-old Jansen had 47 saves with a 1.83 ERA in 71 appearances for the Dodgers in 2016, while carrying a heavy load for the team during the post-season.

Jansen earned his first ever All-Star selection and became the Dodgers' career saves leader on June 20, passing Eric Gagne's previous record of 161.

Los Angeles can now turn its attention to re-signing third baseman Justin Turner, another critical free agent component for the team.

