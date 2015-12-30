Dodgers sign Kazmir in effort to plug Greinke hole

Houston Astros starting pitcher Scott Kazmir (26) throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning in game two of the ALDS at Kauffman Stadium. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the signing of left-handed starter Scott Kazmir on Wednesday, taking a step towards replacing the huge loss of Zack Greinke in their pitching rotation.

Free agent Kazmir, 31, has a 98-90 career record with a 3.96 ERA in 272 games (271 starts) in 11 seasons in the majors with five American League teams.

Terms of the three-year deal were not disclosed by the Dodgers.

The three-times All-Star joins a National League (NL) powerhouse that has the second-highest payroll in the majors, but has been disappointing in the playoffs recently, falling at the first hurdle the past two seasons despite having two of the best pitchers in the game in Greinke and Clayton Kershaw.

Greinke, who had the best ERA in the majors in 2015, left the Dodgers and joined NL West rivals Arizona early in December in a blockbuster six-year deal reportedly worth more than $200 million.

Kazmir’s acquisition should at least partly plug the hole left by the departure of Greinke.