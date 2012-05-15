FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
May 15, 2012 / 7:35 AM / in 5 years

Dodgers put Kemp on DL after streak ends

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt (back C) and center fielder Matt Kemp (back L) pose with children after the unveiling of a new Dodgers baseball field for children in Compton, Los Angeles, California November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Dodgers put slugger Matt Kemp on the 15-day disabled list on Monday just hours after the outfielder’s streak of 399 consecutive games came to an end.

A left hamstring injury forced Kent to exit Sunday’s game early before he sat out of the lineup the next day, bringing to an end the longest active streak in Major League Baseball.

The record for most consecutive games played is held by Cal Ripken Jr, who appeared in 2,632 games between May 1982 and September 1998.

“They had to talk me into it a little bit,” Kemp told the Dodgers website (losangeles.dodgers.mlb.com). “I’ll take the time and hope to get back to running fast. I’ve got to play at 100 percent to be effective.”

Kemp has followed up his career 2011 campaign with a great start to 2012 and is batting .359 with 12 home runs.

A year ago, Kemp hit .324, blasted 39 home runs and stole 40 bases to finish second in the National League MVP voting to Milwaukee’s Ryan Braun.

The Dodgers still beat Arizona 3-1 without their top hitter on Monday and have the top record in the NL at 24-11.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

