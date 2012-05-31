Dodgers' All Star Kemp reinjures hamstring in loss

(Reuters) - Matt Kemp’s second game back from the disabled list put him back on the sideline on Wednesday when the Los Angeles Dodgers’ All Star aggravated his left hamstring injury in the first inning.

Upon leaving the game after being hurt while scoring from first base, Kemp broke a bat over his knee and slammed it against the clubhouse wall. He will undergo an MRI scan on Thursday.

“I felt it grab a little bit, it’s hurting pretty good right now so we’ll see what the MRI says,” Kemp, whose injury further soured a 6-3 loss to Milwaukee, told reporters.

“It’s definitely frustrating. I was happy to be back and now I‘m going to be sitting out a while.”

Kemp was originally put on the disabled list on May 14 and was out of action until making his comeback on Tuesday.

He has followed up his career best 2011 campaign with a great start to 2012 and is batting .355 with 12 home runs for the Major League-leading Dodgers (32-18).

A year ago, Kemp hit .324, blasted 39 home runs and stole 40 bases to finish second in the National League MVP voting to Milwaukee’s Ryan Braun.