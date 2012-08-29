Dodgers Kemp hits the wall, set to miss a game

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Matt Kemp is expected to miss at least one game after slamming into the center-field wall in Colorado on Tuesday.

After the first inning mishap, Kemp then dived hard for a blooper single and was forced to leave the game. The Dodgers’ slugger was treated for a knee injury, a chin gash and a sore jaw, as his team fell 8-4 to the Rockies.

Manager Don Mattingly said Kemp showed no symptoms of a concussion but would have an MRI on his knee and be out for at least a game.

“With that kind of hit, I expect he’ll be out (Wednesday) for sure,” Mattingly told reporters. “(When he dived for the single), that’s when he felt the knee. It looked like he was laboring.”

Kemp, who has missed 51 games this year because of a left hamstring issue, is hitting .337 with 17 home runs and 54 RBIs this season.