FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dodgers Kemp hits the wall, set to miss a game
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 29, 2012 / 7:25 AM / 5 years ago

Dodgers Kemp hits the wall, set to miss a game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Matt Kemp is expected to miss at least one game after slamming into the center-field wall in Colorado on Tuesday.

After the first inning mishap, Kemp then dived hard for a blooper single and was forced to leave the game. The Dodgers’ slugger was treated for a knee injury, a chin gash and a sore jaw, as his team fell 8-4 to the Rockies.

Manager Don Mattingly said Kemp showed no symptoms of a concussion but would have an MRI on his knee and be out for at least a game.

“With that kind of hit, I expect he’ll be out (Wednesday) for sure,” Mattingly told reporters. “(When he dived for the single), that’s when he felt the knee. It looked like he was laboring.”

Kemp, who has missed 51 games this year because of a left hamstring issue, is hitting .337 with 17 home runs and 54 RBIs this season.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.