Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp looks on as he takes the practice field during MLB Cactus League spring training workouts at the team's facility in Glendale, Arizona, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph D. Freso

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed two-time All-Star outfielder Matt Kemp on the 15-day disabled list with a mild right hamstring strain, the Major League Baseball team said on Thursday.

Kemp, who has a .251 batting average with two home runs and 17 runs batted in after 51 games this season, was injured while chasing a ball during the Dodgers’ 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.