Dodgers' Kershaw pitches first career no-hitter
June 19, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

Dodgers' Kershaw pitches first career no-hitter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws in the ninth inning of the game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw tossed his first career no-hitter on Wednesday in a 15-strikeout masterpiece that dominated Colorado for an 8-0 victory.

Kershaw, who is a two-time Cy Young Award winner, added another milestone to his resume on a night he threw 107 pitches and did not walk a single batter.

Only a Dodgers error kept it from being a perfect game.

Kershaw (7-2) struck out Colorado outfielder Corey Dickerson for the final out and was mobbed by his teammates.

It is the second no-hitter by a Dodgers pitcher this season after Josh Beckett achieved one against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 25.

“Beckett was kidding around when he threw his (no-hitter) and said, ‘Someday I’ll teach you how to do that’,” Kershaw told reporters.

”You always think about winning a World Series or being a part of that.

“As far as individual stuff goes, though, this ranks up there. Pretty cool.”

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
