Former Dodgers manager Lasorda suffers heart attack

(Reuters) - Former Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda suffered a mild heart attack in New York on Monday and was hospitalized, the Major League Baseball team confirmed on Tuesday.

Lasorda, 84, was in New York representing the Dodgers at the First-Year Player Draft when he took ill Monday night and was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, the team said in a statement.

Doctors inserted a stent to correct a blocked artery in Lasorda’s heart and he was resting comfortably and in stable condition.

“The doctors confirmed I do bleed Dodger Blue,” Lasorda joked. “I‘m looking forward to being back at the stadium to cheer on the Dodgers.”

Lasorda has been a high-ranking club official since his retirement as manager midway through the 1996 season, when he also suffered a heart attack.

His current title is special advisor to the chairman, given to him by former chairman and owner Frank McCourt.

Lasorda compiled a 1,599-1,439 record and won two World Series, four National League pennants and eight division titles during his 20-year career as Dodgers’ manager.