Dodgers place pitcher Lilly on disabled list

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Ted Lilly delivers a pitch to the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of their National League MLB baseball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

(Reuters) - The National League-leading Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-handed pitcher Ted Lilly on the 15-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation, the Major League Baseball (MLB) team said on Monday.

Lilly, 5-1 with a 3.14 earned-run average in eight starts this season, last pitched on Wednesday at Arizona where he suffered his first loss on the season when he allowed nine hits and eight earned runs in an 11-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The move is retroactive to May 24.

This marks the two-time All-Star pitcher’s second stint on the disabled list this season after missing the Dodgers’ first eight games due to neck stiffness.

The Dodgers, who lead the National League by 3-1/2 games going into Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, recalled left-handed pitcher Michael Antonini from Triple-A Albuquerque.