Bauer earns first win as Arizona beat Dodgers

(Reuters) - Rookie pitcher Trevor Bauer redeemed a rocky start to his career and recorded his first win in Arizona’s 7-1 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Bauer struck out six batters and allowed just two hits in six shutout innings, in his third start in the major leagues. He lost his last start, being replaced in the fourth inning after giving up seven runs, six of them earned.

Diamondbacks’ first baseman Paul Goldschmidt drove in four runs as Arizona (42-43) took their third successive win against the Dodgers (47-40).

Los Angeles starter Chris Capuano (9-4) failed in his bid for a 10th win of the season, allowing five runs in five innings of the loss, and the struggling Dodgers head to the All Star Break with just a half-game lead in the National League West.