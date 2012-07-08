FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bauer earns first win as Arizona beat Dodgers
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 8, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Bauer earns first win as Arizona beat Dodgers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rookie pitcher Trevor Bauer redeemed a rocky start to his career and recorded his first win in Arizona’s 7-1 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Bauer struck out six batters and allowed just two hits in six shutout innings, in his third start in the major leagues. He lost his last start, being replaced in the fourth inning after giving up seven runs, six of them earned.

Diamondbacks’ first baseman Paul Goldschmidt drove in four runs as Arizona (42-43) took their third successive win against the Dodgers (47-40).

Los Angeles starter Chris Capuano (9-4) failed in his bid for a 10th win of the season, allowing five runs in five innings of the loss, and the struggling Dodgers head to the All Star Break with just a half-game lead in the National League West.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.