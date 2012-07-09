Bauer earns first win as Arizona beat Dodgers

(Reuters) - Rookie pitcher Trevor Bauer redeemed a rocky start to his career and recorded his first win in Arizona’s 7-1 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Bauer struck out six batters and allowed just two hits in six shutout innings, in his third start in the major leagues.

He had previously given up nine runs in just over seven innings and lost his last start, being replaced in the fourth inning after giving up seven runs, six of them earned.

“I think the biggest difference is I was able to be consistent mechanically and throw strikes,” Bauer told reporters. “I was throwing strikes today, making them hit the ball instead of being behind in the count.”

Diamondbacks’ first baseman Paul Goldschmidt drove in four runs as Arizona (42-43) took their third successive win against the Dodgers (47-40).

Justin Upton had three hits and three runs scored while Miguel Montero went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Los Angeles starter Chris Capuano (9-4) failed in his bid for a 10th win of the season, allowing five runs in five innings of the loss, and the struggling Dodgers head to the All Star break with just a half-game lead in the National League West.

“I don’t like the way the (series ended), we weren’t really in the game,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly.

“At the end of the day we know we’re in position at the halfway point of a marathon.”

Los Angeles had held a comfortable lead in their division Last month but have now lost 15 of their last 20 games while recently playing without Matt Kemp and Andre Ethier.