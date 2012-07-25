Dodgers trade for Marlins' Ramirez

Los Angeles Dodgers Matt Kemp congratulates Juan Uribe after scoring on an RBI single by Dodgers Luis Cruz against the New York Mets during the third inning of their MLB National League baseball game at CitiField in New York, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

MIAMI (Reuters) - The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired three-time All Star infielder Hanley Ramirez from the Miami Marlins in a four-player deal on Wednesday, boosting their roster as they push for a place in the playoffs.

The Dodgers, who are second in the National League West with a 53-45 record, also brought in left-handed reliever Randy Choate from the Marlins.

In exchange, the Dodgers sent right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and right-hander Scott McGough to Miami.

“The addition of a hitter of the caliber of Hanley Ramirez improves our line-up from top to bottom,” said Dogers general manager Ned Colletti.

Ramirez, who was born in the Dominican Republic, has a .300 career batting average with 148 home runs and 482 RBI in 945 games over eight seasons in Major League Baseball with the Boston Red Sox (2005) and the Marlins.

Ramirez played at shortstop throughout his career but was moved to third base this season by Miami.