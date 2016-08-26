Kvitova advances, Vinci ousted in Connecticut Open
Petra Kvitova moved closer to a third straight Connecticut Open crown after defeating Ekaterina Makarova 6-3 6-1 to reach the semi-finals on Thursday.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired Carlos Ruiz from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for A.J. Ellis, the teams announced on Thursday.
The Dodgers also received $1 million while the Phillies got one minor league pitcher along with a player to be named later or cash considerations in the deal.
Ellis, 35, is a longtime Dodgers player who is beloved in the clubhouse, but is batting just .194 and played only sporadically.
"Obviously, it was tough decision on a personal level," said Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
"We felt like from a baseball standpoint, Carlos fit our team extremely well. I could go on and on about A.J. and his attributes and what he brings to a team. And if Carlos didn't possess similar things, we wouldn't have made the move.” Ruiz, 37, is hitting .261 and brings World Series experience. He helped lead the Phillies to the title in 2008 and was an All Star in 2012.
Patrick Reed gave his Ryder Cup hopes a timely boost as he charged into a share of the first-round lead at The Barclays on Thursday with defending champion Jason Day in hot pursuit, two strokes back.
NAIROBI Kenya has disbanded its National Olympics Committee (NOC-K) because of the poor handling of the east African country's team during the Rio Olympics, sports minister Hassan Wario said on Thursday.