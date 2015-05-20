FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 20, 2015 / 11:30 PM / 2 years ago

Dodgers' Ryu to have surgery; likely out for season

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Juan Uribe (5) and starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu (99) high-five after the Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 3-0 at Petco Park; Apr 24, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin will have arthroscopic surgery on his troublesome left shoulder this week, likely ending his season, the Major League Baseball team said on Wednesday.

The South Korean left-hander, who signed a six-year, $36 million contract with the Dodgers in 2012, has been sidelined since late March after suffering from a sore shoulder during spring training.

Ryu, 28, has posted a 28-15 record with a 3.17 ERA after two seasons in Los Angeles but was twice shut down last year because of shoulder tightness.

Conservative treatment that included a cortisone injection did not ease his shoulder pain and after undergoing surgery in Los Angeles on Thursday, the Korean will join fellow pitcher Brandon McCarthy (Tommy John surgery) on the sidelines.

In the absence of Ryu and McCarthy, the Dodgers have brought in minor league pitchers Carlos Frias and Mike Bolsinger as their fourth and fifth starters behind Clayton Kershaw, Zack Greinke and Brett Anderson.

The Dodgers lead the National League West with a 24-14 record.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue

