Dodgers' Ryu out for season after shoulder surgery

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin will be sidelined for the rest of the season after having arthroscopic surgery on his troublesome left shoulder on Thursday, the Major League Baseball team said.

The South Korean left-hander, who signed a six-year, $36 million contract with the Dodgers in 2012, has not played for the team since late March after suffering from a sore shoulder during spring training.

Ryu, 28, had surgery in Los Angeles to repair a labral tear in his left shoulder, the Dodgers said in a statement.

“The procedure went as well as could be anticipated and he is expected to be ready to pitch by spring training next year.”

Ryu has posted a 28-15 record with a 3.17 ERA after two seasons in Los Angeles but was twice shut down last year because of shoulder tightness.

Conservative treatment that included a cortisone injection did not ease his shoulder pain and after undergoing surgery, the Korean joins fellow Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy (Tommy John surgery) on the sidelines.

“Stan (Conte, vice-president of medical services) was optimistic and upbeat,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said of Ryu’s surgery.

“For someone that had to have surgery, it sounded like a good result. He should be OK for next year.”

In the absence of Ryu and McCarthy, the Dodgers have brought in minor league pitchers Carlos Frias and Mike Bolsinger as their fourth and fifth starters behind Clayton Kershaw, Zack Greinke and Brett Anderson.

The Dodgers lead the National League West with a 24-14 record.