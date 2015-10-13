Utley's appeal of ban for slide to be heard Monday

Oct 12, 2015; New York City, NY, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley (26) before game three of the NLDS against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Chase Utley’s appeal of his two-game ban for a hard slide into New York Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada will be held on Monday, according to a report on Major League Baseball’s website.

Monday is a scheduled off-day between the second and third games of the of the best-of-seven National League Championship Series, should the Dodgers overcome a 2-1 deficit against the Mets in their Division Series and advance to the next round.

Game Four of the NLDS is being played later on Tuesday in New York, with Utley still available to play until there is a decision on his appeal.

The 36-year-old, left-handed hitting Utley did not play in Monday’s 13-7 victory by the Mets and was not listed in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s game with New York starting left-handed rookie Steven Matz against Clayton Kershaw.

But Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said he had no hesitation about playing Utley if the right situation arises.

“He would have played last night if it would have came up at the right spot for us,” said Mattingly.

Should the Dodgers level the best-of-five at 2-2, the climactic Game Five would be played on Thursday in Los Angeles.

It was reported on Tuesday by ESPN.com that the second baseman rejected an offer from Major League Baseball of a one-game suspension for the slide in Saturday’s Game 2, which resulted in a broken leg for Tejada.