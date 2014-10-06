Jail time ordered for Florida clinic owner in baseball doping scandal

MIAMI (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday revoked the bail of the former anti-aging clinic owner at the center of a Major League Baseball doping scandal after he twice tested positive for cocaine.

Anthony Bosch was charged with a felony count of conspiracy to distribute testosterone and released on a $100,000 bond in August, when the first federal criminal charges were filed in one of U.S. sports’ biggest doping scandals, which led to the suspension of superstar Alex Rodriguez.

In addition to using cocaine, Bosch also violated the terms of his release by not attending drug treatment sessions, court officials said.

Bosch will remain in jail until at least Oct. 16, when he is due to plead guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida to distributing testosterone between October 2008 and December 2012. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Bosch’s lawyer, Guy Lewis, declined to comment.

At his now defunct Biogenesis clinic in the Miami area, Bosch also supplied performance-enhancing drugs to college and high school athletes, charging $250 to $600 per month, authorities have said.

He has been cooperating with baseball officials in their investigation. The dozen or so athletes ensnared in the scandal have not been charged with crimes.