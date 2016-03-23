FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yankees extend reign as MLB's most valuable team: Forbes
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 23, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Yankees extend reign as MLB's most valuable team: Forbes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 22, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; The New York Yankees celebrate the win over the New York Mets at George M. Steinbrenner Field. The Yankees defeat the Mets 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New York Yankees are Major League Baseball’s most valuable team for a 19th consecutive year, coming in at nearly triple the league’s average value, according to a survey released by Forbes on Wednesday.

The 27-time World Series champion Yankees were valued at $3.4 billion, a 6 percent jump from last year and comfortably above the second-ranked Los Angeles Dodgers, whose value rose 4 percent to $2.5 billion.

The average MLB team is now worth $1.3 billion, a 7 percent rise from last year, which Forbes attributed to new, or anticipated, richer national broadcasting deals.

The Yankees, who last year reached the postseason for the first time since 2012 and saw their revenue rise 10 percent to an MLB-high $516 million, have topped the list since Forbes began tracking MLB team valuations in 1998.

The Boston Red Sox ($2.3 billion), San Francisco Giants ($2.25 billion) and Chicago Cubs ($2.2 billion) rounded out the top five while the World Series champion, small market Kansas City Royals ($865 million) were 25th out of MLB’s 30 teams.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Larry Fine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.