Giants' Cabrera tests positive, out for 50 games

(Reuters) - The San Francisco Giants’ postseason ambitions suffered a jolt on Wednesday when All-Star outfielder Melky Cabrera was suspended for 50 games for failing a doping test.
The 28-year-old from the Dominican Republic, the most valuable player in this year’s All-Star game, had tested positive for testosterone and admitted to using a substance banned by Major League Baseball’s drug prevention program.
“My positive test was the result of my use of a substance I should not have used,” Cabrera, who will become a free agent after this season, said in a statement.
”I accept my suspension under the joint drug program and I will try to move on with my life.
“I am deeply sorry for my mistake and I apologize to my team mates, to the San Francisco Giants organization and to the fans for letting them down.”
Cabrera’s suspension was effective immediately, the baseball commissioner’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.
The eight-year big-league veteran is batting .346 -- second in the National League -- with 11 home runs, 84 runs scored and 60 runs batted this season.
San Francisco (64-54) lost to the Washington Nationals 6-4 on Wednesday in their first game without Cabrera and fell a full game behind the front-running Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
Los Angeles (65-53) defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-3 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.
The Giants have only 44 games left in the regular season, so Cabrera’s suspension would stretch into the playoffs should they advance that far.
