Giants' Cabrera tests positive, out for 50 games

National League All-Star Melky Cabrera of the San Francisco Giants holds the MVP trophy after the National defeated the American League in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Kansas City, Missouri July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

(Reuters) - The San Francisco Giants’ postseason ambitions suffered a jolt on Wednesday when All-Star outfielder Melky Cabrera was suspended for 50 games for failing a doping test.

The 28-year-old from the Dominican Republic, the most valuable player in this year’s All-Star game, had tested positive for testosterone and admitted to using a substance banned by Major League Baseball’s drug prevention program.

“My positive test was the result of my use of a substance I should not have used,” Cabrera, who will become a free agent after this season, said in a statement.

”I accept my suspension under the joint drug program and I will try to move on with my life.

“I am deeply sorry for my mistake and I apologize to my team mates, to the San Francisco Giants organization and to the fans for letting them down.”

Cabrera’s suspension was effective immediately, the baseball commissioner’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The eight-year big-league veteran is batting .346 -- second in the National League -- with 11 home runs, 84 runs scored and 60 runs batted this season.

San Francisco (64-54) lost to the Washington Nationals 6-4 on Wednesday in their first game without Cabrera and fell a full game behind the front-running Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

Los Angeles (65-53) defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-3 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

The Giants have only 44 games left in the regular season, so Cabrera’s suspension would stretch into the playoffs should they advance that far.