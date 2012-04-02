Giants keep Cain with $112.5 million extension

(Reuters) - The San Francisco Giants, whose prized rotation helped them win the 2010 World Series, moved to keep starter Matt Cain in the fold by reaching an agreement with the right-hander on a five-year extension, the Major League Baseball (MLB) team said on Monday.
The contract, which will keep the 27-year-old with the Giants through 2017, is believed to be worth $112.5 million, according to a report on MLB’s website.
Cain, a two-time All-Star and the longest-tenured Giant, was 12-11 last season with a 2.88 earned run average and has made at least 30 starts in each of the last six seasons.
He went 2-0 without yielding an earned run in 21 and 1/3 innings in three post season starts in San Francisco’s 2010 title run.
“Ensuring that Matt remained a Giant beyond this season was a top priority for the organization,” general manager Brian Sabean said in a statement.
“Matt is an integral part of the team whose performance on the mound will be one of the keys to our success for years to come.”
