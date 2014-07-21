FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Giants' Cain and Belt placed on disabled list
July 21, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

Giants' Cain and Belt placed on disabled list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Matt Cain (18) pitches against the Chicago White Sox at U.S Cellular Field on June 17, 2014. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Matt Cain’s injury-plagued season took another downturn on Monday when the San Francisco Giants pitcher was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation, mlb.com reported.

Cain, the Giants’ highest-paid player with a $20 million salary, has already made two previous appearances on the disabled list this season because of a cut finger and a hamstring injury.

The three-time All-Star, who pitched a perfect game against the Houston Astros in June 2012, will be replaced by right-hander Yusmeiro Petit in Tuesday’s starting lineup against the Phillies in Philadelphia.

Cain, 29, has gone 2-7 with a career-worst 4.18 earned run average in 15 games this season.

In another blow for the Giants, who are tied for first place in the NL West with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team also announced on Monday that first baseman Brandon Belt has been put on the seven-day disabled list with a concussion.

Right-handed reliever George Kontos and infielder Adam Duvall have been recalled from Triple-A Fresno to replace Cain and Belt on San Francisco’s active roster.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine

