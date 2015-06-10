Giants' Heston hurls no-hitter against Mets

Jun 9, 2015; New York City, NY, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Chris Heston (53) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the ninth inning at Citi Field. The Giants won 5-0. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - San Francisco pitcher Chris Heston tossed the first no-hitter in Major League Baseball this season as the Giants blanked the New York Mets 5-0 on Tuesday. Heston, making just his 13th career start, struck out 11 without issuing a walk. He hit three batters to keep him from achieving a perfect game.

Heston also added the first two RBIs of his career.

“I’m still not sure what just happened out there, to be honest with you,” Heston told reporters. “A lot of emotions running through my mind right now. That was a really cool experience.”

The right-hander hit Anthony Recker with a pitch to open the ninth but struck out the final three batters, getting Ruben Tejada looking for his final out before being mobbed by his team mates on the mound.

The 27-year-old needed the help of the Giants defense at times, with shortstop Brandon Crawford making a great throw to get Eric Campbell for the final out of the eighth inning. The Giants (33-26) have now had pitchers throw no-hitters in four straight seasons.