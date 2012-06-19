Giants' Cain downs Angels for 8th straight win

San Francisco Giants' pitcher Matt Cain returns to the dugout after finishing the ninth inning of their MLB National League baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in San Francisco, California April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

(Reuters) - San Francisco’s Matt Cain was far from flawless in his first outing since pitching a perfect game but he did enough to win his eighth straight start, leading the Giants to a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

After becoming the 22nd pitcher to throw a perfect game against Houston last week, Cain allowed three runs over five innings to get the win and improve to 9-2 on the season.

Cain was not at his best, walking four and giving up a second-inning home run to Mark Trumbo, but he got plenty of support from the bullpen and offense.

Angel Pagan broke a 2-2 tie with an RBI in the third inning, before Ryan Theriot added run-scoring singles in the fourth and sixth to give the visiting Giants (38-30) control.

Four San Francisco relievers combined on four hit-less innings and the Giants retired 15 straight Angels’ batters to end the game.

Los Angeles starter Jerome Williams, who pitched for San Francisco from 2003-2005, allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings and was later taken to the hospital for shortness of breath.

The Angels (36-32) reported it was just a precautionary measure.