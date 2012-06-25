Oakland Athletics beats Giants on Norris walk-off homer

(Reuters) - A first career home run from Derek Norris gave the Oakland Athletics a walk-off ninth-inning 4-2 victory over the visiting San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

Norris, who made his Major League debut last Thursday, came to the plate with two outs and Oakland trailing 2-1 and slugged a three-run homer for a dramatic win that helped the Athletics (35-38) avoid a three-game sweep.

“Something I’ll never forget,” Norris told reporters. “It was a little surreal at first, but then once I got punched in the back of the ribs a couple times (during the celebration), it kind of kicked in. It’s a great feeling.”

Oakland had blown leads in the first two losses of the series, but this time they came from behind in style.

Red-hot San Francisco pitcher Matt Cain allowed one run over seven innings and was in line to win his ninth straight start, something no Giants pitcher has done since 1952, but the bullpen let the victory slip away.

Closer Santiago Casilla pitched the ninth, and allowed singles to Yoenis Cespedes and Brandon Inge prior to the big blast to be charged with the defeat.

“Today’s definitely tough,” Cain said. “It’s definitely not a good feeling, but we have to put it past ourselves and worry about tomorrow.”

The Giants (40-33) remain three games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

Oakland starter A.J. Griffin also made his big league debut in place of injured Brandon McCarthy. He allowed a first-inning two-run homer to Buster Posey but was strong over six innings.

Reliever Jim Miller tossed the final 1 1/3 innings to record the win.

The Athletics, who scored a run in the bottom of the first, thought they had tied the game in the sixth where Seth Smith appeared to a hit a double down the right field line with two men on base, but the umpire ruled it was foul.

Oakland manager Bob Melvin came out to argue the controversial call but the decision stood.