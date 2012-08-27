Hudson soars as Braves slay Giants

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Tim Lincecum throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the second inning of the MLB baseball game in San Francisco, California August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Atlanta starter Tim Hudson maintained his red-hot form, while opposing pitcher Tim Lincecum showed no signs of breaking out of his slump, as the Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 7-1 on Sunday.

Hudson (13-4) breezed through seven innings and allowed one run to win his seventh consecutive decision. The right-hander has not lost since July 1.

The Braves’ (73-55) win kept them at the top of the National League Wild Card race.

“It was important to at least come out of here with a split,” Hudson told reporters after Atlanta won the final two games of the four-game series.

“Anytime you lose the first two games of a four-game series, it’s really tough to come out with a split. But we were fortunate to come out and get some runs early.”

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Tim Hudson pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning of their MLB Interleague baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

The Braves scored two runs in the first inning and led 5-0 by the sixth inning.

Jason Heyward hit a home run for the third successive game, while Freddie Freeman and Juan Francisco also homered to support visiting Atlanta.

Lincecum gave up three runs in five innings and fell to 7-14 on the season, a far cry from the form that earned him two Cy Young Awards.

“I was just getting behind 2-0 on everybody and I wasn’t really attacking the zone in that first inning,” Lincecum said. “You just go back to the chalk board of ‘What did I need to do better in that inning to make it better?’ ”

San Francisco (71-57) leads the NL West by two games but the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have acquired Adrian Gonzalez, Josh Beckett and Carl Crawford, are making a push for the playoffs in the final weeks of the regular season.