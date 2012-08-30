Giants beat Astros to stand firm atop NL West

(Reuters) - The San Francisco Giants continued to show stability at the top of the National League West with a 6-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

In winning for the seventh time in nine games, the Giants (73-57) kept their three-and-a-half game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers who recently strengthened their roster with a blockbuster trade acquiring Adrian Gonzalez, Josh Beckett and Carl Crawford from Boston.

San Francisco have shown no signs of faltering, though, and they quickly heaped more misery on last-placed Houston (40-90) by grabbing a 4-0 lead in the first inning where Hunter Pence hit a three-run blast.

After the home Astros cut the lead to one run in the third, Joaquin Arias delivered a two-run triple and the Giants’ bullpen held firm following a quick outing by starter Barry Zito.

Zito left after just two-and-one-third innings.

“These are must-win ball games, and I didn’t have it tonight,” Zito told reporters after allowing three runs and seven hits. “My timing was off and that ended up in my command being off. I‘m very upset with myself.”

George Kontos pitched the next two-and-two-third scoreless innings to record the win as the visitors used seven pitchers on the night to hold off Houston.

First-year pitcher Dallas Keuchel started for the Astros as his rough rookie campaigned extended. Keuchel surrendered five runs in five innings to fall to 1-7.

Houston own the worst record in all of baseball by a large margin and have lost 11 of their last 12 contests.

“It’s been a tough season for them,” Astros Interim manager Tony DeFrancesco told reporters. “I feel like something good is going to happen.”