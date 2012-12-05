Giants agree deal to keep playoff hero Scutaro

(Reuters) - National League Championship Series MVP Marco Scutaro has agreed a $20 million three-year deal to stay with the San Francisco Giants, the World Series winners said on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old second baseman was acquired by San Francisco in a mid-season trade with Colorado and he paid great dividends down the stretch as the Giants claimed their second World Series in three years.

Scutaro batted .362 with 44 RBIs in his 61 regular season games with the Giants, then he raised his game when it mattered most during the post-season.

Scutaro is the third free agent retained by San Francisco as they keep their championship core intact.

The team also agreed to contracts with pitcher Jeremy Affeldt and outfielder Angel Pagan.