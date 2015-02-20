Giants manager Bochy undergoes heart surgery

(Reuters) - San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy underwent a heart procedure to insert two stents and will be hospitalized overnight, the team said Thursday.

Brochy, who had a physical on Wednesday, felt ill one day later and was examined by a team physician before being hospitalized, according to local media.

The 59-year-old Bochy is said to be resting comfortably and is expected to be released on Friday.

Bochy is coming off a championship season and has led the Giants to three World Series titles in the past five seasons.