Giants manager Bochy undergoes heart surgery
#Sports News
February 20, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Giants manager Bochy undergoes heart surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy during spring training workouts at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy underwent a heart procedure to insert two stents and will be hospitalized overnight, the team said Thursday.

Brochy, who had a physical on Wednesday, felt ill one day later and was examined by a team physician before being hospitalized, according to local media.

The 59-year-old Bochy is said to be resting comfortably and is expected to be released on Friday.

Bochy is coming off a championship season and has led the Giants to three World Series titles in the past five seasons.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
